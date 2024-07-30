Jerome Brouillet Photography of Olympics surfing Jerome Brouillet has captured some amazing photography of the Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti. Photo Credit: Jerome Brouillet/AFP News Agency
OlympicsBy Arthur Weinstein on

Jerome Brouillet is living many sports photographers’ dream, working the Paris Olympics.

You won’t find Brouillet anywhere near Paris, however. Instead, he’s prowling the beach at Teahupo’o — part of Tahiti, the French Polynesian island almost 10,000 miles from Paris.

Even better, the AFP News Agency photographer is based in Tahiti, so he’s familiar with the territory. And that’s important, because the Tahiti surfing conditions are unique, with waves up to 50 feet, and a large, shallow, unpredictable reef. German surfer Tim Elter got the worst of those conditions Saturday, losing his shorts and ending face down in the surf with his bare butt in the air.

But those conditions can lead to some spectacular images, and Brouillet is not disappointing. Just check out some of his work (fellow AFP photographer Ben Thouard captured the image at lower right).


“Working with @AFP for 3 years for this event. Olympic Games,” Brouillet posted on his X account late last week.

[Matt Norlander] Photo Credit; Jerome Brouillet/AFP News Agency]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein