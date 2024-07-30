Jerome Brouillet has captured some amazing photography of the Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti. Photo Credit: Jerome Brouillet/AFP News Agency

Jerome Brouillet is living many sports photographers’ dream, working the Paris Olympics.

You won’t find Brouillet anywhere near Paris, however. Instead, he’s prowling the beach at Teahupo’o — part of Tahiti, the French Polynesian island almost 10,000 miles from Paris.

Even better, the AFP News Agency photographer is based in Tahiti, so he’s familiar with the territory. And that’s important, because the Tahiti surfing conditions are unique, with waves up to 50 feet, and a large, shallow, unpredictable reef. German surfer Tim Elter got the worst of those conditions Saturday, losing his shorts and ending face down in the surf with his bare butt in the air.

But those conditions can lead to some spectacular images, and Brouillet is not disappointing. Just check out some of his work (fellow AFP photographer Ben Thouard captured the image at lower right).

Warming up the waves.@AFP‘s Jerome Brouillet and Ben Thouard photograph surfers training in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Nearly 16,000 kilometres (9,950 miles) from the French capital, the French Pacific island of… pic.twitter.com/2HGdFjBmn0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 24, 2024



“Working with @AFP for 3 years for this event. Olympic Games,” Brouillet posted on his X account late last week.

Working with @AFP for 3 years for this event. Olympic Games. https://t.co/bYAhFi4Ll0 — Jerome Brouillet Photography (@BrouilletJerome) July 24, 2024

