Some of the memes from the 2024 Paris Olympics. (All photos via X/Twitter.)

One of the most interesting things about the Olympics is how it’s not just about the biggest superstars heading into the Games, but also some lesser-known athletes who garner attention during the event. Sometimes, that’s for medal accomplishments, sometimes it’s for other things, and sometimes it’s a combination of both.

But it’s a rare sports event that sees incredible amounts of discussion of both a previously world-famous-figure like Simone Biles and a previously-unknown-to-the-wider-world one like Yusuf Dikec (the 51-year-old Turkish shooter whose hand-in-his-pocket pose en route to a team silver launched a million memes). And this Olympics has been particularly potent for memes. To start with, here are some of the many memes, jokes, and more around Dikec and the other shooters:

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed. 🇰🇷 Kim Yeji 🤝 Yusuf Dikeç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

I know everyone is loving the South Korean pistol shooter in the Olympics with robocop vibes. I present you the Turkish pistol shooter. 51 years old. Flip flops, hands in pocket. He would’ve lit a cigarette if he could. My vibe. (He got🥈btw)#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/MrnO8Q5oiy — Kerem (@kerem) July 31, 2024

dating in ur 20s / dating in ur 30s+40s pic.twitter.com/gwCeFm1HNY — Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) August 1, 2024

The funniest meme I’ve seen on the Turkish shooter. pic.twitter.com/vuFYVWvhdx — 𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑒𝒶 ✨🫶🏻 (@AshleaDavis) August 2, 2024

John Wick and his dog / Yusuf Dikeç and his cat pic.twitter.com/irCHoEqE92 — RESİMLİ HAFIZA 📷 (@ResimliHafiza) August 1, 2024

Pulp Fiction (1994) pic.twitter.com/ly1lPNptHa — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) August 3, 2024

But the shooting events were far from the only thing producing memes.

If I compiled the collection of poses I’ve came across on my home tab, it would look like an anime poster haha pic.twitter.com/E4IiLTpAAh — Cioccolatodorima (comms closed atm) (@cioccolato_kun) August 2, 2024

But it’s not just the shooting events that drew memes. American men’s gymnast Stephen “Pommel Horse Guy” Nedoroscik got his share as well, both for the team event where he sat there waiting for his event and then helped the U.S. to bronze, and for the individual event where he won another bronze:

Obsessed with this guy on the US men’s gymnastics team who’s only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he’s activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

Pommel Horse Guy Stephen Nedoroscik has become so impactful in the span of a week that we can see a photo of glasses and know exactly what’s about to go down. #OlympicGames https://t.co/n8brPlukWy — Tracy Troutman, MBA (@TracyATroutman) August 3, 2024

Stephen ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Nedoroscik brought home the Bronze Medal! 🇺🇸🥉 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/w4OndGhdsc — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 3, 2024

Over in women’s rugby, U.S. prop Ilona Maher has built up her social media presence for years, but got some extra notoriety around these Games for her messages on body positivity, her talk with Jason Kelce (who wound up wearing a shirt featuring images of her), her truck-stick hit, and then her post-medal celebration:

Ilona Maher is the coolest. Jason Kelce is a big fan too. https://t.co/7G7p67a8MD pic.twitter.com/e5pWGAAHba — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) July 28, 2024

ILONA MAHER BRINGING THE 💪💥IN TEAM USA’S WOMEN’S RUGBY WIN OVER JAPAN! 🇺🇸 #ParisOlympicspic.twitter.com/whkpr2Qx9J — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 28, 2024

Iconic if I do say so myself pic.twitter.com/BbnR34CxXY — Ilona Maher (@ilona_maher) August 3, 2024

In women’s gymnastics, Biles certainly was well-known before these Olympics. But she boosted her profile further with three gold medals so far, and had some iconic social media moments, including a GOAT necklace, a shot at ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner, and a “Black job” reference:

Simone Biles on her goat necklace: “And the haters hate it, so I love it even more.” pic.twitter.com/vvGAfKim5E — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 1, 2024

For all those wondering, here’s the lowdown on MyKayla Skinner ‘s situation calling the US Gymnastics team lack of talent and lazy 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/NDXIYqJvSQ — Sophie Rain Thread 🔥❤️ (@SophieRainForum) July 31, 2024

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Beyond that, there have been a ton of other athletes at these Games who have taken off for unusual things. Like Norwegian swimmer Henrik “Muffin Man” Christiansen:

Canadian swimmer Richard Funk:

We know he can swim but… pic.twitter.com/6i5QD8oOw6 — Tank.Sinatra (@GeorgeResch) July 28, 2024

And Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina, thanks to an incredible photo from AFP’s Jerome Brouillet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerome Brouillet Photography 🐳 (@jeromebrouilletphotography)

That, of course, spawned some further memes:

A photographer captured the perfect shot of an Olympic surfer’s record-breaking ride (and it resembles our Crabcake Egg Roll) pic.twitter.com/1hHd91jS77 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 3, 2024

And hey, at least that was more positive than the other surfer meme, on Germany’s Tim Elter losing his trunks:

But Elter took it well:

shoutout to Tim Elter, the surfer in the photo, who left this response to the below post on Instagram: https://t.co/rbivkqQLUF pic.twitter.com/zSRR0W3j2Z — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) July 28, 2024

There have been lots of notable memes, images, and more from previous Olympics as well, of course. But the Paris Games do seem to be standing out a bit here. Some of that may be about NBC’s decision to finally show everything live in one place on Peacock, which has led to more people watching and commenting on events in real time (always important for the spread of memes).

The TV ratings have been strong as well, so we guess those millennials can’t be blamed this time. And the Paris to U.S. time shift also isn’t too dramatic, which probably also helps (unless you’re a boss complaining about lost daytime productivity). Whatever the reason, it’s been a fruitful harvest for Olympic memes so far. And there are probably more to come.