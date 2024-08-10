United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Team USA collected its fifth-consecutive Olympic men’s basketball gold medal with a 98-87 win over France at the 2024 Paris Games on Saturday night.

Steph Curry did his part to make it a memorable finish, hitting four three-pointers in the final 2:43 while also hitting his iconic “go to sleep” move once he had officially put the game away.

The game ending was also memorable thanks to calls by NBC Sports announcer Noah Eagle and commentator Dwyane Wade.

The broadcasting duo received praise early on during the Paris Games and settled into a rhythm as they went on, with Wade, in particular, finding his stride as he cycled through a few catchphrases to make room for solid commentary.

In the men’s final, Eagle matched Curry moment-for-moment, ensuring that those three-pointers received the call they deserved.

Eagle also made sure to meet the moment for LeBron James when needed.

He also wasn’t afraid to give France their due when it was called for.

Meanwhile, Wade, who hasn’t been shy about taking chances, certainly did so again with an explanation for just how excited he was about Team USA.

“I can’t even sit down, I apologize… my pants a little tight, but I can apologize,” Wade said cheekily.

While opinions vary on Wade’s impact, there’s no denying that the duo performed well throughout the Olympics. Eagle, specifically, may have cemented himself as the future of American basketball broadcasting. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before some network or streamer makes him their lead voice.

