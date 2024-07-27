Screengrab via CNBC

NBC is celebrating the coming return of the NBA beginning in 2025, but fans may be getting a bit of a preview of what’s to come at the 2024 Summer Olympics, namely in the top broadcast booth of Dwyane Wade and Noah Eagle.

Fans have been introduced to Noah Eagle over the last year as the son of Ian has burst onto the scene as probably the brightest young star in the sports broadcasting industry. Noah Eagle was the lead voice of Notre Dame football and even called an NFL playoff game with Todd Blackledge last year. But much like his father, he’s just as good at basketball and was named as the top play-by-play voice of Olympic play in Paris.

Joining him is Dwyane Wade, who left TNT in 2022 after a few years working for the network, mostly in a supporting studio role. Wade’s work at TNT was solid, but flew largely under the radar.

However, in Paris, fans are already taking note of the Wade-Eagle pairing and how well the two worked together while calling the France-Brazil game on Saturday. In fact, the praise for Wade and Eagle had many fans looking forward to them potentially calling games for the NBA on NBC when the new media rights deals kick in for the 2025 season.

would not hate Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade calling NBA games for NBC when it’s time — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) July 27, 2024

Dwyane Wade sounds fantastic alongside Noah Eagle on the call. — Maria Marino (@mariacmarino) July 27, 2024

Dwayne Wade enjoying his time at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a commentator 🎙️🤩 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/EXjQfswoPa — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) July 27, 2024

Noah Eagle: “Have you ever seen anything like that?” Dwyane Wade: “Yes, on Space Jam.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/lX3L9t4WcZ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 27, 2024

As I mentioned a couple weeks ago, some of the coverage for the FIBA Olympics could be a test run for what we get when NBC takes over the NBA in 2025. Noah Eagle and Dwayne Wade, a very possible commentating duo in the NBA for years to come. pic.twitter.com/g6RxLuicPL — Global Hoops Daily (@worldhoopsfan) July 27, 2024

Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade have great chemistry together — Jake Nisse (@jakenisse) July 27, 2024

i’m enjoying dwyane wade as an announcer, him and noah eagle are making this fun — bennett (@dybalapogba10) July 27, 2024

Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade already sounding like a classic broadcast duo — Dee Seymore (@DeeSeymore) July 27, 2024

We already know that Mike Tirico is slotted in as the #1 play-by-play announcer for NBC when it takes over the NBA, but Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade would be a fantastic second team… if NBC doesn’t want Wade at the top of their ticket.

However, even after one game it’s clear that Eagle and Wade have terrific chemistry and sound like they’ve been calling basketball together for years. Eagle’s work speaks for itself ever since he came onto the national scene. But Dwyane Wade was a revelation on Saturday. The Heat legend is a natural in the broadcast booth, mixing in great insights and humor with an incredibly smooth delivery. In fact, after hearing him alongside Eagle, it’s puzzling why TNT didn’t give Wade an extended run in that role.

Even though fans are mourning the potential loss of the NBA on TNT, it’s clear from these Olympics and the rave reviews for Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade that the league’s game broadcasts are in good hands.