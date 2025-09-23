Syndication: USA TODAY

NBC will embark on an unprecedented month of broadcasting next February when they broadcast the Super Bowl, the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the NBA All-Star Game.

With all of those major events happening within days of each other, it’s led NBC to have to shuffle their coverage. On Tuesday morning, the network announced the hosts for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony coverage featuring a new trio that will cover the festivities from the historic San Siro in Milan.

Today host Savannah Guthrie will be joined by NBC Sports announcer Terry Gannon and Winter Olympics legend Shaun White in the broadcast booth for the much-anticipated event according to an NBC announcement.

Award-winning journalist and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will join NBC Sports critically-acclaimed commentator Terry Gannon to host NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 6, 2026. In addition, three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White will join Guthrie and Gannon in the broadcast booth when the athletes enter the stadium for the Parade of Nations. Gannon joined Guthrie to make the announcement this morning on TODAY. The centerpiece for this year’s Opening Ceremony will be Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium – which was built nearly 100 years ago and is home to world renowned football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. Event organizers have said Milan will celebrate the opening of the Olympic Winter Games by involving all competition venues in a way no one has seen before. With the Winter Games returning to Western Europe for the first time in two decades, Guthrie and Gannon will lead viewers through the unmatched spectacle and pageantry of the Olympic Opening Ceremony, from the Parade of Nations to the dramatic lighting of the Olympic cauldron. White, a five-time Olympian, will join Guthrie and Gannon in the commentator booth to provide his unique insights during the Parade of Nations, the procession of the world’s greatest winter athletes entering San Siro Stadium, including Team USA.

Guthrie has been a staple on Olympics opening ceremony coverage for the network given the pop culture tie-ins from her time on Today. Gannon has been a stalwart for NBC for years and has slowly worked his way up the Olympic ladder calling premier events like gymnastics and figure skating while also serving as a host for the closing ceremony coverage.

Shaun White will be new to this grand stage. The multi-time gold medal winning snowboarding legend has contributed to NBC’s Olympics coverage in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

In case you’re wondering where regular Olympic host Mike Tirico will be, he’s going to be stationed halfway across the world in the Bay Area calling the Super Bowl, which will take place just two days after the opening ceremony on February 8. However, he will still be featured on the broadcast remotely from California.

Terry Gannon and Savannah Guthrie should work together seamlessly as the anchors, but it seems like NBC always feels the need to throw an X-factor into the mix for these events. In the Paris Olympics it was Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson for some reason, and that didn’t work out so well. But as long as White talks less than Jimmy Fallon, maybe it will be just fine.