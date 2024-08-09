Credit: NBC Sports

When a pool is involved, the last thing you want to hear about is a shart, huge or otherwise.

Unfortunately, we heard about one when NBC diving analyst Laura Wilkinson tripped over her words while calling Thursday’s action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

British diver Jack Laugher found himself in fourth place in the 3m springboard final heading into his final dive on Thursday. Unfortunately, he significantly over-rotated, scoring just 35.70 points and taking himself out of medal contention. He ended up finishing seventh and would later say he was “devastated” over the outcome.

The outcome of the dive was shocking, so, understandably, Wilkinson was animated in her description of what happened. Unfortunately, a couple of words got mixed up, leaving us with a “huge shart.”

A huge WHAT with so much power?pic.twitter.com/cp0Z6oS8hK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2024

“Oh, and that just took Jack out of the medals,” she said after the dive. “That’s a big miss. You can tell it was a huge shart. So much power. He was going all-in for this, and it just makes it almost too easily.”

While the broadcaster tried to power through it and actually ended up providing a very good explanation of what happened, everyone watching at home remained fixated on that “shart.”

The announcer on the Olympics just called a terrible dive a “huge shart” and I can’t stop giggling — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 9, 2024

I love this app for quickly confirming that the Olympic diving announcer just said “he had a huge shart”. #Diving #Paris2024 #Olympics — Amanda Jane (@scaredadoptee) August 9, 2024

oh no, the announcer lady said the diver had a huge shart — ran 🚀 (@x24Ever) August 9, 2024

Hey, it happens. And hopefully, Wilkinson can laugh it off. There have been a few snafus with NBC’s Olympics announcing but, for the most part, it’s been a pretty great performance by their team.

And in case you’re wondering, this isn’t the first time we’ve written about a broadcaster saying “shart.”

[NBC Sports]