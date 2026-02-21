Screengrab via NBC Sports on X

NBC is returning to one of its most popular trios to close out coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The figure skating broadcast team of Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir have once again been named hosts of the grand finale of this year’s winter games in Italy. The trio are no strangers to the assignment having also served as closing ceremony hosts on four prior occasions at both summer and winter games – Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, and PyeongChang.

Earlier this year in Milan, Gannon stepped in to host the opening ceremony. He was to co-host with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie. However, she dropped the assignment after the kidnapping of her mother, which is still an ongoing investigation. Veteran sports broadcaster Mary Carillo stepped in for Guthrie.

NBC will actually air the closing ceremony from Milan twice on Sunday. Live coverage will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET followed by a Best of Milan Cortina 2026 hour-long recap of this year’s winter games with the best highlights.

Following that program, NBC shifts into basketball mode with their brand new Sunday Night Basketball franchise moving to an early start time at 6 p.m. ET for a half-hour pregame show before the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, NBC will re-air the closing ceremony in primetime. Primetime host Mike Tirico will contribute and NBC Olympic veterans Andrea Joyce and Lewis Johnson will serve as reporters for the broadcasts.

The assignment shows what faith NBC has in Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir – not just at the figure skating rink but as ambassadors of their overall Olympic coverage. It’s hard to believe they have been in this role for almost an entire decade now, but they have consistently proven to be one of the top broadcasting teams in all of sports. Their insights, entertainment value, and chemistry together is a one-of-a-kind combination. And they’re well deserving of the spotlight to close out what has been another successful Olympics for NBC, building on the success of the Summer Olympics in Paris two years ago.