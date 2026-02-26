Credit: NBC

Nobody in sports broadcasting has ever had a better month than Mike Tirico in February 2026.

The face of NBC Sports had the distinguished honor of calling his first Super Bowl in the broadcast booth with Cris Collinsworth. He also served as the primetime host of the Winter Olympics once again in a role that he has made his own after taking the torch from Bob Costas. And for the rest of the spring and summer, he will be the lead voice for the first season in the return of the NBA on NBC.

But amidst all of the facetime Tirico has received in millions of American homes this month, nothing resonated quite like his words following the incredible USA men’s hockey gold medal win over Canada. It was an inspired victory, led by Connor Hellebuyck’s heroics in net and Jack Hughes’ overtime game winning goal (while missing a few teeth).

But the inspiration didn’t stop there as Tirico paid tribute to the moment with a picture perfect recap of what it meant and how it will impact generations of sports fans both in the present and the future.

“Our country loves sports and it brings us together unlike anything else.” Mike Tirico wraps up a HISTORIC #WinterOlympics for Team USA. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dRnOWTQk4M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 22, 2026

The words of Mike Tirico were widely praised across the industry with ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt even going as far as to say that his work has now separated him as the top of the class in sports broadcasting.

So where did the words come from? In an interview with his NBC colleagues on Wednesday’s episode of Today, Tirico shared that it hit him just a minute before going on the air after watching Team USA celebrate their gold medal victory with the children of the late Johnny Gaudreau.

“It came about a minute before I said it,” Tirico said. “I just got there emotionally. I was involved. I love hockey, I love USA hockey. I’m a kid of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team, I remember watching that when I was young.”

“There was a very emotional tone to that and those were the youngsters of Johnny Gaudreau, he and his brother killed in a bike accident by a drunk driver the day before their sister’s wedding in New Jersey. Johnny very well could have and would have been on that US team and they were carrying his jersey. When they went into the crowd to get those kids and be a part of that picture it just hit me of the dreams and his dreams not realized and maybe his kids will realize their dreams some day. And fortunately, after a great American sports moment I had a mic and I was able to say what was on my mind.”

The site of the Gaudreau children celebrating with Team USA was one of the most endearing of the entire Olympics. For Tirico to not only observe that, but then instantly translate that to a message that would resonate universally with millions of Americans watching at home is a truly special kind of communications skill.

As for the praise that his work has received this month, Tirico was humble in saying that he has got to live out his dreams as he hopes everyone who watched the epic Olympic hockey finale will get to do some day as well.

“I’m so honored that it touched some folks and I hope it does inspire a generation of kids to go out there and do what you can because we’re living our dreams,” Tirico stated. “Many of us always wanted to do what we’re doing now. And maybe they’ll be inspired to do the same.”