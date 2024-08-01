Credit: NBC Sports

NBC’s decision to enlist Michael Phelps as an Olympic commentator was a stroke of genius.

His raw energy infectious, Phelps lost his collective sh*t as he saw the 22-year-old Frenchman, Léon Marchand, make a comeback for the ages. Marchand became the first man to win the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke — and he did it on the same night.

But that’s not why Phelps was jumping up and down like a little kid. His pure passion for swimming shined through as he cheered on Marchand from the NBC Studios in Paris. The most successful and decorated Olympian of all time, with a total of 28 medals, wasn’t rooting for a fellow American; he was pulling for Marchand to make history.

And that he did.

Phelps couldn’t contain his enthusiasm as Marchand’s heart-stopping comeback unfolded. The Frenchman’s incredible final lap, in which he edged out Hungary’s Milák by a mere four-hundredths of a second for his second gold medal of the night, was a moment for the ages.

This reaction from Michael Phelps is EVERYTHING! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5x6bl6Mfni — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 1, 2024

And Phelps and Tirico treated it as such.

Phelps’ unbridled enthusiasm was contagious, mirrored by Tirico’s stunned expression. The latter’s composure was a perfect counterpoint to Phelps’ raw passion, elevating the broadcast to new heights.

Always true to his professionalism, Tirico let the moment — and Phelps’ reaction — speak for itself. There was no need to add anything but his own mere facial expressions. Phelps and the sheer excitement of what was unfolding in front of them and millions of Americans back home was enough.

And don’t just take our word for it.

Michael’s reaction here is obviously amazing but how about Tirico? He’s been in some pretty cool situations in his life and you can just see the disbelief on his face that he’s standing next to Michael Phelps watching this race. Incredible stuff. https://t.co/78uMABQFZi — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) August 1, 2024

One of the best things we get in the Olympics is legends who did things no one had done before cheer on in joy as the next generation does things they never did. Shared joy and triumph in shared humanity & human progress. That’s something we could stand to apply in all of life. https://t.co/CuGLmgBK5c — Emily Snook (@hoopersnook) August 1, 2024

This is awesome https://t.co/jlyGHDGSjs — Ryan Hawk (@RyanHawk12) August 1, 2024

Mike Tirico is a pro. Standing and watching greatness. But Michael Phelps and all his emotions are great. I have really enjoyed his analysis so far on NBC during the Olympics. He is really good at this. https://t.co/7olingvE4P — Owen (@Alakazam_428) August 1, 2024

Phelps’ unbridled excitement embodies the Olympic spirit. It’s more than just patriotism; it’s about witnessing human greatness and cheering for the next generation of stars.

Marchand, who idolizes Phelps, is a testament to that. Even out of the pool, Phelps’ involvement in the 2024 Paris Olympics is a gold mine for swimming, a potential ratings boon for NBC, and makes the life of Tirico that much easier.

