Credit: © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Megan Thee Stallion is heading to the Winter Olympics as part of NBC’s Milano Cortina Creator Collective, creating behind-the-scenes content for her YouTube channel throughout the Games.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will have access to athletes at various venues in Milan and will post content exclusively on YouTube, where she has 7.3 million followers. The Athletic’s Jason Jones reported that Megan is looking forward to seeing figure skating and hockey up close, with her interest in hockey coming from watching the HBO series “Heated Rivalry.”

“I just feel like music and culture go hand-in-hand with sports,” Megan told The Athletic. “Just being able to continue to merge those two audiences together, I hope that I’m able to continue to do that.”

The Creator Collective is NBC’s partnership with Meta, YouTube, and TikTok that gives content creators access to Olympic venues and allows them to post videos from the Games without copyright strikes. According to NBC, the program drew 300 million social media views during the Paris Olympics last summer. Kylie Kelce is also part of the Milano Cortina Creator Collective after launching her podcast Not Gonna Lie in December 2024 and immediately jumping to the top of Spotify’s charts.

Megan’s role is different from Snoop Dogg’s, who is working as an NBC correspondent, honorary coach, and Team USA ambassador. Snoop became the breakout star of Paris coverage with his tunnel walks alongside Martha Stewart and his appearances with U.S. athletes, and NBC brought him back for Milano Cortina, where he’s already carried the Olympic torch through Milan and ridden a Zamboni at Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Megan has 32.6 million Instagram followers, three Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, and more than 630 million YouTube views — according to The Athletic — over the past year. She’s one of the biggest names in music. But she’s betting that plenty of Winter Olympics athletes won’t have any idea who she is, and she’s treating that as an opportunity rather than a problem.

“I’m really going into the situation like just a complete fan, not Megan Thee Stallion,” she said. “I don’t know if these people know me at all. Hopefully, when we get over here, we all get to know each other at the same time, and we create fans out of each other.”

The bigger goal is to introduce her followers to winter sports, just as “Heated Rivalry” got her interested in hockey, and to create new audiences for sports that don’t typically break through on social media the way summer Olympic events do.

“I feel like my Hotties are so cultured, and they have a knowledge of a wide range of things,” Megan said. “But for the Hotties that are like me, that are experiencing some of these things for the first time, hopefully we all get to figure out if we have a new favorite sport we like to watch.”

Whether Olympic athletes in Milan know Megan Thee Stallion or not, her 32 million Instagram followers are about to learn a lot more about figure skating and hockey.