Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn will compete in a remarkable fifth Olympic Games this upcoming February in Italy.

The 41-year-old downhill skier qualified for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics after securing a bronze medal in last weekend’s World Cup in Val d’Isere, France. Vonn returned to competition in 2024 after retiring in 2019 due to chronic injuries. Earlier this month, she won her 83rd career World Cup event in Switzerland, suggesting a true return to form after several years away from the sport.

Executives in NBC’s headquarters at 30 Rock are popping bottles. Vonn is one of the most recognizable Winter Olympic stars in the United States, and her unlikely return should only drive more interest in watching her events. Her last Olympic appearance in 2018, Vonn secured a bronze medal in the downhill event, and finished sixth in the Super-G.

Don’t be fooled, however. This isn’t another Philip Rivers situation. Vonn has a real chance of glory in 2026. She has improbably proved herself as the best active American skier in the downhill discipline. In her five World Cup races since the circuit began in Switzerland this month, Vonn has finished on the podium in four. Her worst finish in five races was fourth place.

“I am honored to be able to represent my country one more time, in my fifth and final Olympics!” Vonn said on social media after the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team announced her inclusion. “I always had one eye on Cortina because it’s a place that is very, very special to me. Although I can’t guarantee any outcomes, I can guarantee that I will give my absolute best every time I kick out of the starting gate. No matter how these Games end up, I feel like I’ve already won.”

Lindsey Vonn appeared in her first Olympics all the way back in Salt Lake City 2002 when she was just 17. She subsequently appeared in the 2006 and 2010 Olympics before missing 2014 due to injury. Vonn returned for what seemed to be her final Olympic Games in 2018, sitting out 2022 after several years of retirement. Her unlikely return in 2026, and the fact that she’s in superb form, will be one of the top storylines for NBC to follow this February.