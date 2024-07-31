Screengrab via X.

Katie Ledecky won her 12th medal and 8th gold on Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics to become the most decorated American woman in the history of the games. Ledecky once again lapped the field in the 1500 meters as NBC even needed a special camera angle to show just how dominant her victory was in the event.

Of course, everyone back home was cheering her on stateside. That of course would include everyone connected with her alma mater of Stanford.

In two years of swimming before turning pro, Ledecky won a pair of Pac-12 and NCAA team titles with the Cardinal. Her accomplishments included 15 NCAA records.

Notice, that was Pac-12 titles that Ledecky won. But as of just a few minutes ago, Stanford is officially members of the ACC thanks to the bizarre fallout of conference realignment. And even though Ledecky never competed in the ACC, the conference was quick to claim her Olympic success as their own in a tweet on Wednesday.

It wouldn’t be so bad if the ACC sent out a congratulatory message to Ledecky highlighting that her school is now a part of their conference (even though it defies all logic) or giving praise to Stanford’s excellent history in Olympic sports.

But, the whole “Olympians made here” to describe the ACC’s relationship with Ledecky was definitely a bridge too far for most sensible people.

Using “Olympians made here” when Katie never played for an ACC school ever in her college career is an interesting take https://t.co/mlMYRmPlbq — Jack Wallace (@jackwallacetv) July 31, 2024

Quick question, if I was to look up her Wikipedia how many ACC titles would it show she won during her college career? https://t.co/vijRleegF3 — Hail Florida Hail (@HailFloridaHail) July 31, 2024

ACC is getting really close on some stolen valor. https://t.co/jGvDmmxaWP — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) July 31, 2024

took me a minute to realize why The ACC posted this about a former Stanford athlete still doesn’t feel right https://t.co/6vVigMdTfH — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 31, 2024

OK. I really don’t think the ACC gets to claim this. https://t.co/Iv0sfPgMbG — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 31, 2024

What’s next, ACC shoutouts to legends like John Elway and Tiger Woods and their epic performances in the conference? Are we going to try to retcon Doak Walker as a part of ACC lore? Does the ACC Network now get the historic claim to the Stanford band play?

At the very least, can we not claim that Olympians made in the ACC actually competed in the ACC?