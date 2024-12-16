Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill-USA TODAY Sports

Still 13 months out, not too many people are paying attention to the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympics in 2026. However, some recent developments could bode well for NBC, which will be broadcasting the games in just over a year’s time.

According to a recent report in the Associated Press, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has selected Lake Placid in New York as a “Plan B” for all sliding sports during the upcoming Winter Olympics. Sliding sports include bobsled, luge, and skeleton.

The backup plan is becoming a distinct possibility as Italian officials are still in the process of rebuilding a century-old track that hasn’t been used in nearly 20 years. Sliders are supposed to test the Italian facility in March of 2025, but it’s uncertain if it will be ready. Should the test not occur as planned, “Lake Placid could become an even more viable candidate,” per the AP.

Such a move would almost certainly be met with open arms by NBC, who began a new $7.75 billion media rights deal with the IOC in 2021 that will take them through the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane. Sledding events in Lake Placid, which hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, would allow for NBC to carry live programming in primetime during an Olympics where most events will be contested during the morning and daytime hours in the United States.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the IOC has moved certain events out of a host country. Just this summer, surfing was contested in Tahiti rather than Paris, which afforded NBC a similarly convenient primetime programming option, though surfing certainly takes a lower profile during the summer games compared to the importance of sliding sports in the winter.

Organizers say that there’s “no indication” that the Italian track “won’t be ready in time.” However, given Lake Placid was awarded “Plan B” status rather than more regional tracks in countries like Austria or Switzerland, it would seem the IOC is keen on throwing NBC a bone if the host track isn’t ready.

USA Today reporter Dan Wolken chimed in on Sunday saying that there’s a “good chance” the sliding sports move to Lake Placid for 2026.

Most people aren’t dialed in yet to the 2026 Winter Olympics but there’s a good chance bobsled, luge and skeleton will be in Lake Placid because Italy can’t finish their track in time. Now, why couldn’t they do sliding at tracks in Austria or Switzerland? You already know. https://t.co/V2oikhGMcI — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 15, 2024

Italy has already poured $90 million into refurbishing its home track, a decision that was “met with fierce opposition” by the IOC. It seems that there will be a clearer picture in March regarding who will host sliding sports in 2026. If athletes are able to test the Italian track as intended, it’s hard to see why the events would move outside the host country. However, if the March test doesn’t go as planned, it seems we know where the IOC stands on things.

