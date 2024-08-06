Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Imane Khelif (ALG) defeats Anna Luca Hamori (HUN) in a women’s 66kg boxing quarterfinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at North Paris Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif became one of the bigger names to emerge from the Paris Olympics this week when she was caught in a controversy over past rulings on her sex and gender by the International Boxing Association.

The controversy was set off after her opponent Angela Carini of Italy forfeited a match less than a minute in, drawing attention to Khelif’s disqualification from the boxing world championships last year.

That controversy was magnified by media figures like author J.K. Rowling, ESPN host Pat McAfee and The Boston Globe, who misidentified the facts of Khelif’s sex and gender in the aftermath of her victory over Carini.

In an interview after a victory in the welterweight quarterfinal over Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori, Khelif took the media to task for what she called “bullying” aimed in her direction that “harm(ed)” her “human dignity.”

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif told Associated Press video partner SNTV in Arabic. “It can destroy people; it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit, and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

In a scrum with all reporters after the match, Khelif reiterated that she is a cisgender woman — born female and competing in women’s boxing.

“I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female,” she said in the scrum.

Khelif expressed her fear that the media scrutiny and negative attention could harm her family and how she appreciated the IOC for allowing her to compete according to her sex assigned at birth and Algerian passport.

“I don’t care about anyone’s opinion,” Khelif said. “I came here for a medal and to compete for a medal. I will certainly be competing to improve (and) be better, and God willing, I will improve, like every other athlete.”

Khelif acknowledged how she worked with Algeria’s mental health experts to maintain her peace during the media frenzy.

“After the media frenzy and after the victory, there was a mix of joy, and at the same time, I was greatly affected because, honestly, it wasn’t an easy thing to go through at all,” Khelif said. “It was something that harms human dignity.”

The International Boxing Association removed Khelif from the world championships last year after the organization said she failed its 2022 test, which it initially said revealed inflated levels of testosterone and indications of XY chromosomes. The IBA reportedly sent a letter to the IOC with its findings at that time, but last week clarified Khelif did not take a testosterone test.

In a press conference this week, IBA president Umar Kremlev did not reveal specifics of the tests Khelif underwent two years ago, and IBA CEO Chris Roberts claimed Algeria’s Olympic committee asked the IBA not to reveal the findings of its tests.

Khelif did not appeal her disqualification from the world championships, but was able to participate in the Paris Olympics because the IOC does not use the IBA to organize Olympic boxing any longer.

Khelif will fight in the welterweight semifinal on Tuesday in Paris. The gold medal match is Friday.

[Associated Press]