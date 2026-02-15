Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Ilia Malinin was supposed to win the gold medal.

That’s how it felt, at least, in the weeks leading up to the 2026 Mila Cortina Games. The 21-year-old “Quad God” was the prohibitive favorite in ice skating and even held a five-point lead heading into Friday’s free skate.

However, his final showing was disastrous. Malinin fell twice and bailed on two jumps that were supposed to be his signature quad axel. By all accounts, he had an epic meltdown on the biggest stage in the world, finishing eighth overall while Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov won the gold.

After his disappointing performance, Malinin was sitting in the Kiss-and-Cry section, waiting for his free skate score to be read, when a hot mic picked up him saying, “Beijing, I would not have skated like that.” NBC commentator Johnny Weir explained to viewers that it sounded like he was saying he wouldn’t have skated so poorly had he gotten Olympic experience at the previous Winter Games.

Malinin could also be heard saying, “It’s not easy.”

U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin spoke with @nbcwashington following his 8th-place finish in the Winter Olympics. pic.twitter.com/m2GfwS0F5D — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) February 13, 2026

When asked about it later, the ice skater explained his sentiments further.

“I think if I went to ’22, then I would have had more experience and know how to handle this Olympic environment,” he said. “But also, I don’t know what the next stages of my life would look like if I went there.

“I felt really good this whole day, going really solid, and I just thought that I all I needed to do was go out there and trust the process that I’ve always been doing with every competition. But of course, it’s not like any other competitions, it’s the Olympics.”

Malinin finished second at the U.S. national championships in 2022 and had a good case to head to the Olympic Games that year in Beijing. However, the U.S. opted to take a more experienced skater in Jason Brown.

Before the Milan-Cortina Games, Malinin said on CBS Sunday Morning that “if it wasn’t for that decision, I don’t think I’d be here in this moment. I feel like after ’26 I’d be done skating. … I I don’t think that I’d be landing a quad axel or trying to really revolutionize the sport or pushing the limits of my own capabilities or the sport in general.”

Clearly, not being selected for the 2022 Games has been gnawing at Malinin. Now, he’ll have to spend four more years gnawing on this performance before he potentially gets a shot at redemption.