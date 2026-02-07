Credit: Peacock; NBC Sports

A hot mic made it clear that NBC Sports broadcaster Todd Richards was not entertained during an event at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Saturday.

After the Men’s Big Air snowboarding event final, a hot mic on the Peacock broadcast caught Richards saying that it was “so boring.”

Wait for it … “That was boring. That was SO boring!” Mic still live 👀 pic.twitter.com/WoFYUfNmJp — Jake Ciely (@allinkid) February 7, 2026

View on Threads

“That was boring,” Richards said on the Peacock broadcast. “That was so boring. The qualifier was way more exciting.”

Richards is a veteran Winter Olympics broadcaster for NBC Sports, and he competed as a snowboarder for the USA halfpipe team in the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. He has won multiple X Games medals.

Japan’s Kira Kimura came away with the Men’s Big Air gold medal, with Japan’s Ryoma Kimata taking the silver and China’s Su Yiming taking the bronze. 17-year-old American Ollie Martin just missed out on an Olympic medal, finishing in fourth place.

If you missed out on the event, Richards’ honest thoughts would suggest that you didn’t actually miss much. While it’s a tough gaffe for Richards, who assumed the broadcast was on a break, it’s not an ideal start to the 2026 Winter Olympics for NBC.