Steph Curry drained four threes in just over two minutes as Team USA men’s basketball held on for their fourth straight Olympic gold medal in a classic game with France on Saturday.

Curry’s heroics began with Team USA only up by three points over France in the closing minutes after a valiant effort from the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Guerschon Yabusele. And then in one of the great clutch performances of all time no matter the sport or the tournament, Curry connected from downtown four times in a row, including a legendary rainbow over the entire French defense.

While American fans were enjoying the commentary from Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade and hearing them excitedly shout in disbelief as Eagle proclaimed the final three-ball a “golden dagger” it sounded juuuuuust a little bit different on the French side.

Behold the French take on Curry’s masterpiece which includes the incomparable line, “This Devil named Curry is hurting us.” And that was after just his first make down the stretch. The rest is equally as enjoyable, unless you’re a French native or Dave Portnoy.

Here’s the French commentary to Steph Curry’s game winning threes. You’re gonna love it 🤣🤣🤣🤣#Olympics #Basketball pic.twitter.com/MnusPwPzcu — Justin 🇺🇸 (@justinc_99) August 10, 2024

If only the other 29 teams in the NBA had language like that at their disposal as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were in the midst of their dynasty.

This was Curry’s first and only Olympics and he made it count in a huge way. Even though LeBron James won the overall MVP award for his play throughout the tournament, Curry put Team USA on his back in the dramatic fourth quarter comeback in the semis against Serbia and in holding off France. He made a combined 17 threes in the two games.

Seeing LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant on the floor together for Team USA and winning gold felt a little bit like the end of an era. Even LeBron seemed to embrace that idea in calling this year’s Olympic team “The Avengers.“