Broadcaster Eurosport has sent commentator Bob Ballard home from the Paris Olympics after he made a sexist remark about Australia’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team Saturday night.

After the Australians won gold at the 4×100-meter freestyle relay, they were making their way from the Paris Aquatic Centre when Ballard, a four-decade broadcasting veteran who has covered plenty of watersports during his career, interjected with his comment.

“Well, the women just finishing up,” he said. “You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up.”

Ballard’s broadcasting partner, Lizzie Simmonds, described his comment as “outrageous.”

Eurosport released a statement with The Independent on Sunday.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

It’s worth noting that the Paris Olympics organizers have promoted these as “The Equal Games” as women make up 50% of the participants. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach hailed these as the most ‘inclusive’ Games ever.

Ballard has not commented about the decision but had posted a video on social media before Saturday’s events.

Day two about to rock and roll in the swimming in Paris – every race live on @discoveryplusUK and the best action on @eurosport with @LizzieSimmonds1 and my ‘good’ self. pic.twitter.com/UUsUACEbIu — Bob Ballard (@bobballardsport) July 28, 2024

The Australian women’s team made history with their winning time of 3:28.92, garnering a fourth consecutive gold in this Olympic event.

