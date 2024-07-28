Mollie O’Callaghan (Australia), Shayna Jack (Australia), Emma McKeon (Australia) and Meg Harris (Australia) in the women’s 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
OlympicsBy Sean Keeley on

Broadcaster Eurosport has sent commentator Bob Ballard home from the Paris Olympics after he made a sexist remark about Australia’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team Saturday night.

After the Australians won gold at the 4×100-meter freestyle relay, they were making their way from the Paris Aquatic Centre when Ballard, a four-decade broadcasting veteran who has covered plenty of watersports during his career, interjected with his comment.

“Well, the women just finishing up,” he said. “You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up.”

Ballard’s broadcasting partner, Lizzie Simmonds, described his comment as “outrageous.”

Eurosport released a statement with The Independent on Sunday.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

It’s worth noting that the Paris Olympics organizers have promoted these as “The Equal Games” as women make up 50% of the participants. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach hailed these as the most ‘inclusive’ Games ever.

Ballard has not commented about the decision but had posted a video on social media before Saturday’s events.

The Australian women’s team made history with their winning time of 3:28.92, garnering a fourth consecutive gold in this Olympic event.

[The Independent, Deadline]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley