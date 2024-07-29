Photo Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Eurosport broadcaster Bob Ballard has apologized if he offended anyone after being sent home from the Paris Olympics for making a sexist remark about Australia’s women’s swim team.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence,” Ballard posted on social media Monday morning. “It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport.”

“I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics,” Ballard added, before also urging everyone to save his co-commentator Lizzie Simmonds from any criticism. Simmonds immediately called Ballard’s remark out as “outrageous” during the controversy, which occurred Saturday.

Ballard made the sexist remark after the Australians won gold at the 4×100-meter freestyle relay. As the team made their way off the pool deck, Ballard said, “Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their makeup.”

Eurosport responded swiftly, removing Ballard from his Olympic responsibilities. Ballard was not on the call for Eurosport Sunday.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” Eurosport said in a statement released with The Independent. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Adding emphasis to the remark is the fact that Paris Olympics organizers have touted these as “The Equal Games” to celebrate there being full gender parity among its athletes. It’s the first Olympic Games where women make up 50% of the participants on the field of play.

