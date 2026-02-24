Credit: Milan-Cortina Olympics

On paper, if someone were to ask you if you think before you speak, you’d probably be offended.

But when The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur asked Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu that question during a press conference at the 2026 Winter Olympics, there was a genuine reason for the question and a genuine appreciation from the person tasked with answering it.

Harpur recently profiled Gu in a piece titled “Inside the mind of Eileen Gu, Winter Olympics superstar — and so much more,” in which she attempts to understand what makes the free skier who has won the most gold medals ever tick.

It was Harpur’s question at the presser that kick-started the idea.

“This isn’t supposed to be a rude question, but do you think before you speak?” asked Harpur. “Because you answer questions so quickly and so comprehensively, whether it’s about geopolitics or your sport or aerodynamics. Can you take us into your brain?”

“Thank you, Charlotte. That’s very kind,” said Gu. “Oh, man. I think overall, I’m just a pensive person. I’m a very introspective I’m an introspective young woman. I spend a lot of time in my head, and it’s not a bad place to be. I journal a lot. I break down all of my thought processes. I think I apply a very analytical lens to my own thinking, and I modify it because it’s so interesting. You can control what you think. You can control how you think, and therefore, you can control who you are. And especially as a young person, I’m 22, so with neuroplasticity on my side, I can literally become exactly who I want to be. How cool is that? How empowering is that?

“And so the fact is, I get to become every day the person that me at age eight would revere. I would be obsessed with me today. Are you kidding? I would love me. And I think that’s the biggest flex of all time, that you can have little younger you be proud of you today. And so I guess for me, it’s like, yes, I spend a lot of time in my own head.

“Yes, I think a lot. But it’s not really in an egotistical way. It’s in a tinkering, like a scientist way. I’m always trying to modify. I’m trying to think, how can I be better? How can I approach my own brain the way that I approach my craft of free skiing? Skiing so that I can be better tomorrow than I was.”

Not many 22-year-olds could offer a response like that, but Gu is no ordinary 22-year-old. Along with being the most decorated free skier, she’s an IMG model, a Stanford University student, and has the wherewithal to compete for China rather than America and to handle the criticism lobbed at her from the highest levels of the U.S. government.