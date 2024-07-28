Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics, and the Olympics in general, create a paradox of sorts for many American viewers at home.

At a time when the country is so sharply divided on ideological and political levels, sitting down to root for Team USA comes loaded with a lot of baggage on both sides.

For those on the liberal side, there’s a desire to see U.S. athletes champion progressive ideals and represent an America that celebrates who we are now and where we’re going. Those on the conservative side want to see the U.S. athletes adhere to a stricter sense of what it means to be American, a notion from a bygone era (or perhaps one that never actually existed) while not using their platform to call attention to one’s self-identity.

There will inevitably be moments throughout the games (even during the Opening Ceremony) where those diametrically opposed lines will cross. Some will be very happy and others will be very angry.

All of that brings us to Sunday’s NBC broadcast of the Team USA men’s basketball team’s contest against Serbia. Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade were on the call, and while the duo has received praise so far, Wade waded into some territory that was a little touchy for some.

In the first half, Wade’s former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James emphatically dunked the ball home to extend Team USA’s lead.

“Y’all know his pronouns. We’ll talk about it more later, y’all know he he/him!” Wade said of James.

After Kevin Durant started to catch fire late in the first half, Wade had a similar line for the Phoenix Suns star.

“America, y’all know him as Kevin Durant. I know him personally. His pronouns are he/him,” said Wade.

After James put up a layup in the third quarter to extend Team USA’s lead, Wade reworked his previous effort to say “America, you know him as LeBron James, I know him personally. His pronouns are he/him.”

After Team USA secured the 110-84 victory, Wade took to X to drive his bit home even further.

The practice of calling out one’s preferred pronouns has gained traction in recent years as those in marginalized communities, including transgender and gender non-conforming people, have looked for further acceptance of their identities and choices.

Wade, who won three NBA titles and has a gold medal of his own from the 2008 Olympics, is also a strong supporter of the transgender community, which includes his daughter Zaya. The Wade Family Foundation funds Translatable, an online community designed to support transgender children and their families.

It’s also worth noting that saying “I’m him” or “he is him” has become a common slang term to proclaim one’s greatness, and Wade seems to be melding the two kinds of phrases together for his running bit.

Invariably, Wade’s running bit garnered some mixed reactions based on who was watching. Some viewers loved to hear the usage, some simply marveled at the fact that they were hearing pronoun references during the Olympics, and some were offended by the commentary.

It’s also worth noting that Wade did check himself when it came to a different set of pronouns. At several points during the broadcast, Wade referred to Team USA as “we” or “us” and he later asked Eagle to check him on that, as it’s something NBC Sports discourages from its broadcasters.

