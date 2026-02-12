Credit: Ski Team Sweden Moguls / Instagram

NBCUniversal has removed footage from its platforms and apologized after commentators misgendered Swedish transgender athlete Elis Lundholm during a race this week at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Lundholm, a skier who is the first out transgender man to compete in the Winter Olympics and the second out trans male Olympian ever, is competing in the women’s moguls freestyle division at the Milano Cortina Games. Under current International Ski Federation regulations, he is allowed to do so as he not begun a masculinizing hormone replacement therapy regimen.

As he navigated his initial race, the commentators heard on Peacock referred to Lunholm as “she” on several occasions.

“Getting off course here though…oh she just skids out of that gate. She’s going to hop up and go around to make sure she does not DNF as she continues down the line here.”

NBC Sports said in a statement to OutSports that the commentators were on an international feed and not with NBCUniversal, and they have removed that footage from their platforms and social media channels.

“NBC Sports takes this matter seriously,” NBC told Outsports. “Today, we streamed an international feed with non-NBCUniversal commentators who misgendered Olympian Elis Lundholm. We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed.”

The 23-year-old finished 25th in women’s moguls qualifying.

Lundholm told Swedish TV channel SVT that he’s “always been treated well” while competing in female-only divisions.

As far as any criticism, “Of course it’s something I thought about,” he said. “You can hear the voices out there. But then I do my thing, and I don’t give a damn.”