In the run-up to the Paris Olympics, the media was saturated with contentious arguments about Caitlin Clark’s omission from the U.S. women’s basketball team. The debate devolved into a pointless back-and-forth, exploited for cultural warfare.

The debate centered on the paradox of Clark being both highly qualified and overlooked. While arguments were rooted in both basketball performance and external factors, the discussion spiraled into a full-blown media frenzy. That saw the likes of Stephen A. Smith, Colin Cowherd, and Tony Kornheiser vehemently criticize Team USA for passing on such a significant marketing opportunity, let alone talent.

As other sports media figures suggested, NBC could have capitalized on Clark’s popularity by hiring her as an analyst if ratings/marketing were a primary concern. However, other considerations likely influenced the decision, and it might have proved challenging to justify overlooking established WNBA players who have already cut their teeth in professional basketball and with Team USA.

In any event, the discourse ultimately reached its plateau, as Clark’s going to Paris wasn’t in the cards. But that discourse has come back to life, thanks in part to NBC’s Mike Tirico, who asked South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, a member of the USWNT selection committee, about her read on Clark being left off the team.

“As a committee member, you’re charged with putting together the best team of players — the best talent,” she said.

“Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA; she wasn’t playing bad, but wasn’t playing like she’s playing now. If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people.

“Shooting the ball extremely well; I mean, she is an elite passer. She’s just got a great basketball IQ. And she’s a little more seasoned in the pro game in a couple of months than she was two months ago.”

It shouldn’t be surprising that Staley handled this situation with grace and offered insightful perspective on Clark’s significant growth since the initial snub. Whether her development is directly linked to the Olympic omission is irrelevant, but Staley’s acknowledgment highlights why she has such a high standing in women’s basketball.

