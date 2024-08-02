CREDIT: NBC Sports

As is the case with every Olympics, NBC pulled out all the stops and sent hundreds of employees to cover the Games.

While most are in Paris, the host of nearly every event, the surfing competitions are held halfway around the world in Tahiti, which means NBC also had to send talent there.

One NBC on-screen talent who many may not expect to be involved in Olympic coverage has been in Tahiti for the surfing, as Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost has been part of the coverage team.

Unfortunately for Jost, his trip to Tahiti hasn’t gone well so far. Earlier this week, he shared a photo of his bandaged foot on Instagram. The injury reportedly occurred when the 42-year-old stepped on a coral reef while trying out some of the waves.

“I think I did pretty well until the first wave, and then I ended up standing on the coral reef,” Jost told Mike Tirico before acknowledging he wasn’t wearing coral-safe shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

The Hollywood Reporter noted on Thursday that Jost has been covering the surfing competitions barefoot in the sand, and despite his injury, he doesn’t intend to change that.

NBC also posted a video Monday of Jost surfing with fellow American surfers Carissa Moore and John John Florence.

[Colin Jost, The Hollywood Reporter, NBC Sports]