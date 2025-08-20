Nick Itkin (USA) defeats Alex Tofalides (CYP) in a men's foil individual table of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Fencing is usually the kind of sport many people only watch during the Olympics or maybe when The Ocho comes around.

That could change with the announcement that CNBC and USA Fencing are partnering on a new monthly fencing broadcast program.

The Fencing Show, which debuts on October 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST, “will shine a spotlight on the sport of fencing like never before, delivering unprecedented exposure for athletes and the fencing community,” per a release. “Each monthly episode will highlight athletes at all levels of the sport — from decorated Olympians and Paralympians to up-and-coming youth fencers — demonstrating the breadth and inclusivity of the fencing world.”

The show is expected to provide recaps of fencing competitions, personal stories, and commentary “that bring the tactics and drama of fencing to life for both longtime fans and new audiences.”

Per the announcement, the show is slated to air once a month through at least July 2026.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement of fencing to a national television audience for the first time in our history,” said Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Fencing, in a statement. “This deal with CNBC is a game-changer for our sport, allowing us to showcase our Olympians, Paralympians and young talent to new viewers. It’s a historic opportunity to grow the fencing community and inspire newcomers by putting our sport on a major network.”

CNBC has been dipping its toe in more sports-related content recently. They released a documentary about ESPN last year and launched a CNBC Sports weekend show in March. CNBC’s sports and media reporter, Alex Sherman, also launched a CNBC Sport newsletter last year.

