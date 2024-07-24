Celine Dion performs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in support of her Courage World Tour, Indianapolis, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Celine Dion Takes Over Bankers Life

Celine Dion could not have picked a bigger stage on which to make her return as a performer.

According to Variety.com, the popular Canadian singer will perform at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony Friday. There has been no confirmation of that from event organizers, but Variety noted she arrived in Paris Monday, and is staying in the same hotel as another reported opening ceremony performer, Lady Gaga.

This would be Dion’s first public performance since her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, in December 2022.

The five-time Grammy-winning artist has already performed in the Olympic spotlight, as she appeared in the opening ceremony of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, singing “The Power of the Dream.”

🔥♥️🔥Now it’s time to listen to Celine Dion performance of the official anthem of the 1996 Atlanta #Olympics 🔥♥️🔥 ‘The Power of The Dream’ was broadcasted for 3.5 Billion people around the world on the opening ceremony of the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 💫#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/qYFIRHEM3z — MAX Dion (@celinediongod) July 23, 2024



Dion hinted at her Paris Olympics appearance in an April interview, telling Vogue France, “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

Dion, and viewers watching around the world, should be treated to spectacular views of the famous landmark throughout the Olympics. The tower will have a particularly prominent role in the opening ceremony as the participants will conclude their march at a spot overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

The opening ceremony will air Friday at noon (ET) on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and IMAX locations.

