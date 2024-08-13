Screengrab via WKYC.

During the early days of the Olympics, culture war aficionados were in a furious race online to see who could be offended the most over a perceived mockery of the Last Supper during the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. One of those individuals was Ohio restaurant owner Bobby George, who was just charged with several felonies, including rape, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

George, who owns several popular brands in Cleveland and throughout Ohio, pledged to boycott the Olympics in a social media post, stating, “We will not tolerate any form of discrimination or desecration. Therefore, we will not be broadcasting the Olympic Games at any of our restaurants.” That boycott clearly went nowhere, as the Olympics drew huge ratings on every platform, but it did get George and his grandstanding in the news.

And now, just a week later, George is back in the news, but this time for a horrifying reason. According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, George has been charged with felonies, including rape, attempted murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, and strangulation stemming from a series of alleged domestic violence incidents.

3News has learned Bobby George, well known for his ownership of restaurants and other businesses in the Cleveland area as well as around Ohio, has been charged with at least nine felonies including rape, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

Records from Cleveland Municipal Court indicate a warrant has been issued for George’s arrest for crimes allegedly committed between November of 2023 and July of 2024 stemming from a criminal complaint that was filed on Friday.

As Awful Announcing observed a week ago, George has a checkered past and reputation in Cleveland but nothing to the level of these shocking charges.

To that end, it’s worth noting that all four restaurants are owned by Bobby George, whose family has hosted multiple fundraisers for Aaron Rodgers’ favorite presidential candidate, Robert Kennedy Jr., including at least one at TownHall in Cleveland. Curiously, none of the other restaurants owned by George have announced boycotts of the Olympics, including the popular downtown Cleveland sports bar/nightclub Barley House. George also made headlines in late-2021 when he reportedly threatened a Cleveland police officer in a profanity-laced rant for not immediately arresting two protestors outside of TownHall in the summer of 2020. TownHall’s social media pages were also accused of spread misinformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The irony that the same man who made a big deal out of boycotting the Olympics while staking out some mythical moral high ground is now facing about as serious a collection of felony charges as anyone could face is not lost on anyone. Given the grave nature of the charges, George may not have to worry about watching the Olympics for a long time.

