Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Bob Costas was known for his serious, deep coverage during his years anchoring the Olympics for NBC. It’s hard to imagine Costas, who left NBC in 2019, onscreen with Snoop Dogg during this year’s Paris Games but he insists he would have been up for it if NBC pitched the idea when he was still around.

Costas said he understands the need for NBC to embrace new audiences and broaden the appeal of the Olympics to as many people as possible in the age of social media and streaming, so he understands what Snoop Dogg brings to the broadcast.

In fact, Costas told The Dan Patrick Show on Friday that he had the opportunity to meet the hip-hop legend during his trip to Paris earlier in the Olympics (along with Al Michaels) and found him very “personable” and “knowledgeable.”

“He’s high-spirited about it, I get it. I get what the appeal is,” Costas told Patrick. “And if I were hosting, as long as it didn’t encroach upon in any way what you’re there for, then it’s just a side dish. It’s a large side dish in this case, but it’s just a side dish.”

Costas admitted that by the end at NBC, he probably didn’t have the leverage to say no to such a request in the first place, but he would have been a good sport about embracing the newer elements of a sports broadcast.

“I think the tide was flowing in a direction that would’ve just gobbled me up and carried me out to sea,” Costas joked.

Bob Costas, Snoop Dogg & Al Michaels at Paris Olympics Beach Volleyball #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/FCWRfeGJHR — Announcer Schedules (@announcerskeds) July 31, 2024

Snoop Dogg has been a hit on the primetime recap broadcasts for NBC this year, which have frequently eclipsed 30 million viewers for the network. While Costas praised the network’s use of social media and old photographs to tell the story of younger athletes, clearly Snoop Dogg carries name recognition and entertainment value as an Olympics ambassador for older audiences.

[The Dan Patrick Show on YouTube]