The Olympics have a way of bringing the competitive fire out from everybody. The athletes, and even the broadcasters.

While the Olympic competition has play-by-play voice Noah Eagle yelling things like “cookies and milk” on the men’s basketball broadcast, it sure sounded like Morgan Pressel dropped a massive F-bomb during the women’s golf broadcast Friday morning.

After a great shot to get on the green on a par 5, Canada’s Brooke Henderson received a fist pump from her caddy, prompting Pressel to share their excitement.



“Yeah, let’s give Brittany a little pump,” Pressel said on the broadcast. And it certainly sounded like she proceeded to say, “She’s f***ing fired up. You love to see it.”

You love to see it, and you love to hear it. Unfiltered golf commentary at the Olympics. Or was it? As much as it sounded like Pressel dropped an f-bomb on the broadcast, there’s no way that’s what actually happened, right? Let’s try to transcribe that again.

“Yeah, let’s give Brittany a little pump. She’s fuh…getting fired up. You love to see it,” was the more likely quote from Pressel.

But if we’re playing a game of telephone, it wouldn’t take long for “fuh…getting” to become “f***ing.” And on the off chance Pressel really did intend to drop an F-bomb there, it shouldn’t matter too much. Streaming services are not subject to FCC regulations, and with Olympic Golf at the Summer Games airing on Peacock, let the F-bombs fly.

