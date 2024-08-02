French announcers went wild as French star Teddy Riner captured a gold medal in judo. Photo Credit: NBC

It’s always thrilling when a host country’s athlete wins a gold medal, leading to a huge crowd response.

Sometimes the announcers get really carried away, too. That happened Friday when French judoka Teddy Riner won a record fourth career gold medal, beating South Korea’s Kim Min-jong (ranked No. 1 in the world) in the +100kg category.

You may never have heard of Riner, or watched a single second of judo in the Olympics. But anyone can appreciate the excitement of the French announcers as Riner captured gold. It epitomizes the type of raw emotion that always makes the Olympics must-see TV.



Riner’s gold medal featured so many unbelievable elements. Already a national hero, he grew up less than two miles away from the competition venue in a Paris neighborhood. He helped light the Olympic cauldron in the opening ceremony and became the first athlete since 2000 to light the cauldron, then go on to win gold. French President Emmanuel Macron watched the event, then gave Riner a hug afterward.

“It’s a dream. A real dream,” Riner said (via USA Today).

The French certainly know how to celebrate when their athletes strike gold. Check out this response from the Stade de France crowd when informed Léon Marchand had just won a fourth gold medal.

LISTEN TO THIS! At Stade de France the crowd has just learned 🇫🇷 Léon Marchand won a fourth gold medal at the pool. A spontaneous roar broke out. And they had to delay the start of a race because of it. I have chills. pic.twitter.com/hHJi7FJsHN — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 2, 2024



