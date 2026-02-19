Credit: NBC

NBC Sports spared no expense in how it’s covered the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Except, perhaps, investing in a good dump button.

Team USA figure skater Alysa Liu delivered a stunning and lively free-skate performance on Thursday, earning a 150.20 score that is just shy of her personal best (150.97). Liu jumped into first place, passing Japan’s Mone Chiba and American teammate Amber Glenn, and never looked back, taking home the gold medal.

Liu’s is the first gold medal for an American women’s figure skater since 2002, and the USA’s first medal in the competition overall since 2006.

Taking all of that into account, it was perhaps not surprising that, as she finished her skate and approached the TV cameras, she could not help but offer some very authentic, very NFFW sentiments.

“That’s… what I’m f*cking talking about!” she exclaimed while unable to contain a smile.

It was just one of many moments where Liu showed off her infectious energy and exuberance.

Congrats to Alysa on her gold medal, and get ready to see a whole lot of her across NBC and elsewhere as she continues celebrating the win.