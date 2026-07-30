Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The National Women’s Soccer League has become the latest rightsholder to walk away from Victory+, continuing a difficult stretch for the free streaming service amid ongoing financial problems.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 2, all NWSL matches scheduled to air on Victory+ will instead air for free on NWSL+. The agreement came to a halt after the streamer missed a rights payment to the league, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Awful Announcing. The Athletic first reported that the agreement ended because of missed rights payments.

The NWSL did not comment on the reason for the termination of the deal. Victory+ was scheduled to air 57 NWSL matches during the 2026 season, primarily on Sunday nights.

Five clubs — Bay FC, Washington Spirit, Orlando Pride, Gotham FC and Angel City FC — also had separate region-locked local deals with Victory+. Two of those teams — Bay FC, and Orlando Pride — announced that those agreements had also been terminated and would move to NWSL+.

A club spokesman for Gotham FC confirmed the team has also terminated its agreement, with an official announcement expected Friday.

NWSL+ streams through the NWSL app and at nwslsoccer.com. On smart TVs, the app is available on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. That is somewhat more limited than Victory+, which also has apps on LG, Samsung, Vizio, and Google TV.

The NWSL is the third major agreement that Victory+ has lost in recent weeks. On July 15, the Texas Rangers announced they were moving their direct-to-consumer streaming service from Victory+ to BZZR. Later that same day, Sports Business Journal reported that the Anaheim Ducks had also ended their agreement.

Sports Business Journal also reported that Victory+ has struggled to secure additional financing since February 2026 and has missed several rights payments. At one point, Victory+ was viewed as a major player in acquiring additional local rights following the shutdown of the FanDuel Sports Network regional sports networks.

Despite the recent departures, Victory+ continues to operate and still has several local rights agreements. The Dallas Stars, which founded the streamer, have not announced any changes. The streaming service continues to promote its agreement to air Texas University Interscholastic League high school football and still has local agreements with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream.