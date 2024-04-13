Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during the game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

One of the fans in attendance for Friday night’s NWSL clash between the Washington Spirit and the Houston Dash is pretty famous in his own right. That would be former NFL star and current NFL on CBS analyst JJ Watt, whose wife Kealia Ohai Watt previously played for the Dash and the Chicago Red Stars and is now an analyst on Prime Video’s coverage of the NWSL. Another fan at the game snapped a photo of the Watts and their son Koa and tweeted about it, and Watt had a funny comment Saturday on the emergency diaper he was carrying:

Emergency diaper in the back pocket.

This ain’t my first rodeo. (You can imagine how the first rodeo went now that I carry a back pocket diaper at events.) https://t.co/WGnea0sbBn — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 13, 2024

This got some notable replies from many, including other athletes and broadcasters, and even NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman:

Wife and kids came to my softball game last week for first time. My first inning in the field I look to find them and realize not only are they not near the stands the family vehicle is gone. I forgot to pack a second onesie and there was a blowout: this is why you’re a captain. — kyle (@Ky1eLong) April 13, 2024

https://twitter.com/Michael31Thomas/status/1779161604229042552

Vet move — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 13, 2024

Since his retirement from the NFL after the 2022 season (his 12th in that league), Watt has made quite a splash on the media front, and lived up to the interest there was in him from numerous broadcasters. He joined CBS’ The NFL Today last fall as a studio analyst despite initial reluctance, and drew several positive reviews from the start. It’s cool to see him supporting his wife in her broadcasting career, and doing so in a prepared and funny fashion.

[JJ Watt on Twitter/X]