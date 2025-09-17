Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

The NWSL is expanding both its linear and digital footprint for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

On Tuesday, the league announced both an expansion of its existing media rights agreement with ESPN, and an additional streaming deal it struck with Victory+.

Starting in 2026, ABC and ESPN will increase the NWSL’s linear exposure from 17 games to 33 games per season. As part of the beefed-up agreement, ESPN will begin airing a NWSL Match of the Week series across its linear networks throughout the season. Additionally, ESPN will present a special broadcast of the NWSL’s Decision Day games, eight concurrent matches coinciding with the final match day of the regular season.

The new agreement is an addition to ESPN’s original deal with the NWSL, signed in 2023, which takes the league-network partnership through the 2027 season. Under the new terms, ABC and ESPN will continue to air two quarterfinal matches and one semifinal match.

On top of the new ESPN deal, the NWSL announced on Tuesday that it would launch a new package of exclusive games on the Victory+ app. The deal includes 25 exclusive Sunday primetime broadcasts and over 55 total matches that will stream for free over the next two seasons. In April, the league was reportedly shopping a Sunday night package to both new and existing rightsholders.

The game’s 𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬 on a new stage 🌟 Starting next year, the @NWSL streams here! Victory+ will stream 55+ matches, including 25 exclusive Sunday primetime broadcasts, for free over the next two NWSL seasons. pic.twitter.com/2dYrqpNBn4 — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) September 16, 2025

Victory+ is an emerging live sports platform that currently has local streaming deals with MLB’s Texas Rangers, and the Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars of the NHL.

The deal solidifies Victory+ as the fifth media rights partner for the league, joining ESPN, CBS, Ion, and Prime Video.