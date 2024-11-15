Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Mornings is going on the road to the heart of America.

In what is certainly a first for the network, Nate Burleson announced Friday that they’d be taking the show to Kansas City, but not for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Rather, the morning show will broadcast live from CPKC Stadium.

It’s such a monumental moment because the soccer-specific stadium is the first soccer arena built for a women’s professional sports team in not just the United States but the entire world. CBS Mornings will be there ahead of the National Women’s Soccer League Championship, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23.

“Something we can all agree is a great reason to celebrate,” said Burleson. “That’s right, we’ll broadcast from CPKC Stadium, which is the first soccer arena built for a women’s professional sports team in the world. We will have soccer stars, special guests and even a taste of Kansas City. We know y’all have y’all BBQ opinions out there.”

It’s the first inaugural season of the stadium, which the Kansas City Current calls home.

The Current are still in the mix to play in next Saturday’s final. This weekend, they’ll take on the Orlando Pride at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando. And in the other semifinal matchup, the Washington Spirit will play host to the NY/NJ Gotham FC at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

It was announced prior to the season that CPKC Stadium would host the NWSL Final. The soccer stadium, located in downtown Kansas City on the Berkley Riverfront, also hosted the Big 12 Conference’s women’s soccer tournament in ’24 and will do so again in 2025.

The Final will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

