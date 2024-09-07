Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

It’s going to be very hard to miss American soccer legend Alex Morgan’s final professional match on Sunday.

According to Sports Business Journal, Sunday’s match between Morgan’s San Diego Wave and the North Carolina Courage will be simulcast across CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, NWSL+, Prime Video, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

This is the first time that multiple media companies and networks will broadcast a singular women’s sporting event at the same time in the United States.

Morgan announced her retirement on Thursday. At the time, the match was set to be broadcast on NWSL+, Paramount+, and Fox 5/KUSI in San Diego at 8:00 p.m. However, following the news, the bigger media companies jumped into action. According to SBJ, CBS was “instrumental” in making it happen.

CBS Sports will also host a 30-minute pre- and postgame studio show, which will be simulcast on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

The 35-year-old, who also announced she is pregnant with her second child, will retire as a two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist who is fifth all-time in USWNT history with 123 goals in 224 caps.

Morgan has played for the Wave since 2022 and opened the 2024 season with the winning goal in the Challenge Cup, a first for the club.

[SBJ]