Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The NHL announced last week that the Utah Mammoth will host the Colorado Avalanche in the 2027 Winter Classic on Dec. 31 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. For the second time in three years, the league’s marquee outdoor event will be played on New Year’s Eve. The first time produced the smallest audience in the game’s history.

That was the Blues-Blackhawks game at Wrigley Field in December 2024, when the NHL moved off New Year’s Day for the first time to avoid the expanded College Football Playoff. The game drew 920,000 viewers on TNT, marking the first time the Winter Classic had failed to crack 1 million viewers since its 2008 debut. The league responded by moving the Panthers-Rangers game in Miami from December to Jan 2, a warm-weather experiment that still fell below 1 million viewers for the second straight year, drawing 978,000. Now it’s back on Decc. 31, this time going up against what will almost certainly be an NFL Thursday Night Football game, with the College Football Playoff having already moved its own New Year’s Eve game to Dec. 30.

Since the Winter Classic moved from NBC to TNT in 2022, the game has averaged well under 1.5 million viewers, compared to 3.39 million during the NBC era. The reach of broadcast was a significant part of what made the event work, and the NHL hasn’t had it for four years. Meanwhile, the Stadium Series has overtaken the Winter Classic as the league’s most-watched outdoor property, as this past season’s Bruins-Lightning game on ESPN drew 2.1 million viewers, more than double what the Winter Classic managed. Next season’s Stadium Series puts the Golden Knights against the Stars at AT&T Stadium in primetime on ABC the week after the Super Bowl, a matchup that will almost certainly do the same.

The 2027 Winter Classic does have some things going for it. Rice-Eccles Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics, seats more than 54,000 for football and sits nestled between the mountains and downtown Salt Lake City. Utah owner Ryan Smith has promised a full weekend of programming around the game, including a concert and New Year’s ball drop at the Delta Center that night. The Mammoth, who reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in just their second season, have been one of the league’s better stories. And when the puck drops, all 32 NHL franchises will have appeared in an outdoor game.

Whether the date and venue are enough to reverse the Winter Classic’s viewership slide remains to be seen. The last time the game was on New Year’s Eve, the answer was no.