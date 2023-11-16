Photo credit: TNT

You’re never too old to learn and never too good to get better, two sentiments Wayne Gretzky can attest to.

Gretzky garnered his nickname “The Great One” for a reason. He’s almost universally recognized as the greatest hockey player of all-time. But that didn’t stop a kid from shamelessly giving Gretzky tips on how he could be even better.

During Wednesday night’s NHL on TNT broadcast, Gretzky recalled bringing his son to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto and trying out one of the exhibit’s interactive games. Gretzky explained that he was wearing a hat and sunglasses to hide his identity. But while he wanted to mask his celebrity, “The Great One” never intended to disguise himself as a hockey hack.

Some kid at the Hockey Hall of Fame told Wayne Gretzky how to hold a hockey stick 😭 pic.twitter.com/PgJHzGvo2B — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 16, 2023



“I’m 0–1, 0–2, 0–3,” Gretzky said on the broadcast. “The young kid that was running the line says, ‘Sir, if you move the hand down the stick a little farther.’ I was so mad, I threw my hat off and I said, ‘We’re running out of here!’”

Despite his apparent embarrassment in the moment, Gretzky doesn’t seem to still be too broken up about his brutal Hall of Fame performance, laughing about the story as he recited it on national TV. The kid was just doing their job. Surely, they were used to offering dads stickhandling advice after watching them step up to the game and dropping an 0-fer.

There are millions of kids who received some sort of hockey tips or advice from Gretzky over the years, either in person or by watching him on TV. But there’s probably only one who gave Gretzky hockey advice. Unfortunately for that kid, who is now a grown adult, they can’t even proudly hold onto having taught the Hall of Famer how to hold a hockey stick. And it’s all because of a hat and sunglasses.

[NHL on TNT]