You must have done something amazing when you do something in hockey that makes even “The Great One” blush. On Saturday night, the Chicago Blackhawks took the ice against the rival St. Louis Blues. 18-year-old sensation Connor Bedard grabbed the headlines yet again after he scored an absolutely stunning goal.

Bedard pulled off what they call a “Michigan,” and if you’ve never seen it before, you might be in awe watching:

OH MY CONNOR BEDARD pic.twitter.com/WUzWhEraJp — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

CONNOR BEDARD MICHIGAN GOAL ‼️ ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/pALY5tVXFo — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

It takes a lot of skill, precision, steadiness, and ability to pull off that kind of goal. It especially takes a lot to do it during an actual game. Bedard’s goal drew significant attention online as the video went viral. It also happened to get the attention of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

“The Great One” might work on the NHL on TNT’s coverage every week, but he stopped by the ESPN+ broadcast of the game. While he was there, Gretzky paused to show some serious appreciation towards the 18-year-old Bedard. He even made a head-turning revelation that there was no way he could pull that off.

“Well, he’s been fun to watch. He’s been better than we’ve probably anticipated. He’s been not only an ambassador on the ice, he’s been tremendous off the ice for an 18-year-old man. I’m happy for him. He’s got the right coach in Nick Richardson, the right organization. But I couldn’t do what he did tonight,” Gretzky said. “That just wasn’t in my repertoire. I didn’t have the right kind of curve. Hullie could do it. I could never do what he did tonight. He was fun to watch.”

"I couldn't do what he did tonight." —Wayne Gretzky after Connor Bedard's Michigan goal ? pic.twitter.com/p3rr9ffpf3 — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2023

Hullie likely refers to one of Gretzky’s old teammates Brett Hull – a noteworthy hockey figure himself in St. Louis. But that’s quite the endorsement for Bedard, to say the very least.

