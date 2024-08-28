Oct 3, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals radio announcer John Walton speaks during the Capitals’ championship banner raising ceremony prior to their game against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

John Walton, the lead radio play-by-play man for the Washington Capitals, revealed on Tuesday that he is battling colon cancer.

Walton shared the details in a post on X. The diagnosis came after a colonoscopy at the end of July.

“On July 29th, I had a colonoscopy exam that at the time I thought would be routine and nothing out of the ordinary. It turned out I could not have been more wrong. I was shocked to learn that I have colon cancer. Tomorrow, I will undergo surgery to remove between 8-10 inches of my colon and the mass that is formed there,” Walton shared.

Walton also said that, while he will remain hospitalized for a few days after the surgery, the outlook is positive.

“My prognosis according to my incredible doctors at MedStar Health is good. It will be a few days after the surgery until I know what comes next, but if all goes well, I will be at training camp in a few weeks, and in the broadcast booth for the first preseason game. I will be in this fight for a bit, but it’s a fight I’m going to win. I am so incredibly thankful for my hockey and MSE family who have been so supportive of me through this time, and I won’t be down for long.

“If you’re 45 years old or older, get checked for colon cancer. Don’t put it off, get it done for you and your family. As shocking as the news was for me, I’m so glad that I did.”

Some personal news to share, and it’s a little rough. I’ve been diagnosed with colon cancer. pic.twitter.com/gD2JZMRItq — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) August 27, 2024

Walton has been the radio voice of the Capitals since 2011. He was previously the play-by-play announcer for the Hershey Bears, an affiliate of the Capitals. Before that, he served as public address announcer for MLB’s Cincinnati Reds for seven seasons.

