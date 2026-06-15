Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are Stanley Cup champions for the first time since 2006 and the second time in franchise history. Carolina went on the road and stifled the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night to secure the Stanley Cup.

Sean McDonough had the ESPN on ABC television play-by-play call alongside color commentator Ray Ferraro.

The Carolina Hurricanes have Sean McDonough’s voice cracking as they take a 2-0 lead in the second period! Carolina has a 3-2 series lead.🏒🚨👀🎙️ #StanleyCuppic.twitter.com/YpTHWafGYj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2026

Sean McDonough: “And they’re going to clinch it appropriately, with a total team effort! AND A SHUTOUT! THE CAROLINA HURRICANES HAVE WON THE STANLEY CUP FOR THE SECOND TIME!” 🏒🏆🎙️ pic.twitter.com/8Gnei6oSZv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2026

McDonough: “And they’re going to clinch it appropriately, with a total team effort! AND A SHUTOUT! THE CAROLINA HURRICANES HAVE WON THE STANLEY CUP FOR THE SECOND TIME!”

Chris Cuthbert had the Canadian television play-by-play call for Sportsnet:

THE CAROLINA HURRICANES ARE YOUR 2026 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wbxTloj1fb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2026

Cuthbert: “THE PERFECT STORM! IN THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR FIRST TITLE, ONCE AGAIN, ARE THE CAROLINA HURRICANES ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!”

John Forslund, the former longtime television voice of the Hurricanes, had national radio play-by-play duties alongside analyst Eddie Olczyk.

🚨HEY HEY WHAT DO YOU SAY! CAROLINA WINS THE STANLEY CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS!🚨#THATSHOCKEYBABY | #SOUNDTHESIREN | #STANLEYCUP Watch @JohnForslund and Eddie Olczyk call the final minutes of Carolina’s win. 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/pcGAympkpT — Sports USA Live (@SportsUSALive) June 15, 2026

Forslund: “HEY, HEY, WHADDYA SAY?! THE 2026 CAROLINA HURRICANES ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS!”

Mike Maniscalco is the radio voice for the Carolina Hurricanes alongside analyst Tripp Tracy. Here’s how the finish sounded on the team’s radio broadcast:

How it sounded on Carolina Hurricanes radio pic.twitter.com/mIfn5zkAfW — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) June 15, 2026

Maniscalco: “Eight years ago, when Rod Brind’Amour was hired to be head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, he said the mission was to be the best team in the NHL!… AND THE CAROLINA HURRICANES ARE THE BEST TEAM IN THE NHL! THEY WON THE 2026 STANLEY CUP! IT’S YOURS, CAROLINA, AND IT’S COMING BACK TO NORTH CAROLINA! THE STANLEY CUP! WE GOT A PASSENGER ON THE PLANE TOMORROW! AND THE HURRICANES ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!”

Tracy: “PINCH ME SO I KNOW THIS IS REAL, AND JUST THE PERFECT DREAM!”

Maniscalco: “Your dream’s a reality, Tripp Tracy! The Canes are the champions of the National Hockey League!”

Tracy: “Wow, what a group of legends! They will walk together as legendary brothers for the rest of their lives.”