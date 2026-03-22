Credit: @jessi_pierce / X
By Drew Lerner on

The NHL and Minnesota Wild communities are mourning on Sunday as news of veteran hockey writer Jessi Pierce’s passing makes the rounds.

Jessi Pierce was a Minnesota Wild correspondent for NHL.com, a job she held for ten years. In that time, she earned herself an overwhelmingly positive reputation among her peers and fans of the team.

On Saturday, Fox 9 in Minnesota reported on a house fire in White Bear Lake that resulted in the deaths of three children and one adult. The outlet has not confirmed details about the deceased, but based on an outpouring of condolences posted by the NHL and Pierce’s peers on social media, those in the house appear to include Pierce and her three children, Hudson, Cayden, and Avery.

“There are no words to express how heartbroken we all are,” The Athletic’s Minnesota Wild reporter Michael Russo wrote to begin a long social media post honoring Pierce and her family.

The NHL also sent condolences to the Pierce family.

Many other peers also took to social media to mourn the loss of Pierce and her children.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

View all posts by Drew Lerner