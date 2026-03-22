Credit: @jessi_pierce / X

The NHL and Minnesota Wild communities are mourning on Sunday as news of veteran hockey writer Jessi Pierce’s passing makes the rounds.

Jessi Pierce was a Minnesota Wild correspondent for NHL.com, a job she held for ten years. In that time, she earned herself an overwhelmingly positive reputation among her peers and fans of the team.

On Saturday, Fox 9 in Minnesota reported on a house fire in White Bear Lake that resulted in the deaths of three children and one adult. The outlet has not confirmed details about the deceased, but based on an outpouring of condolences posted by the NHL and Pierce’s peers on social media, those in the house appear to include Pierce and her three children, Hudson, Cayden, and Avery.

There are no words to express how heartbroken we all are. Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person – the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did. Jessi simply loved covering the… — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 22, 2026

“There are no words to express how heartbroken we all are,” The Athletic’s Minnesota Wild reporter Michael Russo wrote to begin a long social media post honoring Pierce and her family.

The NHL also sent condolences to the Pierce family.

The NHL sends condolences to the Pierce family. pic.twitter.com/SplpV6O5F7 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 22, 2026

Many other peers also took to social media to mourn the loss of Pierce and her children.

Just hearing the news about the loss of Jessi and her kids in a house fire. Absolutely gutted. Jessi was such a bright, shining light in this media market. Enthusiastic, smart, funny, warm and wholly original. Such a big fan of her work, but more so her as a person. Heartbreaking https://t.co/pdnP27qPmk — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 22, 2026

Words cannot describe the profound loss the hockey world is grappling with this weekend – a cherished colleague and friend in Jessi Pierce, alongside her three beautiful children. Jessi’s spirit and enthusiasm at the rink was so infectious. It just can’t make sense. 💔😭🙏 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 22, 2026

Yesterday was an absolute nightmare and it hasn’t subsided. Jessi was so much more than just a contributor to us, she was a friend, a super mom, and a wife. She commanded every room she walked in. I was literally booking a tee time with her on Thursday. I’m heartbroken. — Declan Goff (@DexsTweets) March 22, 2026

From a @mnwild practice in the morning to enjoying ice cream with her kids in the afternoon, if there is any solace in this tragedy, it’s that Jessi’s last day was spent doing the things she loved most—covering hockey and being a mom. The rink will never be the same without her… https://t.co/lzgMG7Dnua — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) March 22, 2026

Such a tragic and heartbreaking story. RIP to @jessi_pierce and her beautiful babies 💔 https://t.co/VtGczKfTKr — Allie Rae (@MrsAllieRae) March 22, 2026