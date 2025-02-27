Credit: The Pivot Podcast

After watching sports media put the NBA All-Star Game in competition with the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off, Tom Brady was not pleased.

American sports fans were captivated by the NHL’s international tournament, as proved by the USA-Canada championship broadcast drawing 9.3 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most watched non-Olympic hockey game on record. As the 4 Nations Face-off was happening, the NBA was walking through its All-Star Weekend leading fans and media to compare both events.

In Brady’s latest newsletter, the NFL on Fox analyst questioned the media for focusing on the NBA All-Star Game’s shortcomings last week, rather than just letting the NHL have its day by glorifying the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“At first, it seemed to be nothing but love for the tournament–the concept and the game play–and it resulted in the NHL getting a ton of positive, national attention for the first time in a long time. And rightly so,” Brady wrote. But then, the attention started to take a negative turn that didn’t sit quite right with me.

“The tournament took place at the same time as NBA All-Star Weekend, which is an event that has become more of a skills showcase over the years and could not be more different from the Four Nations Face-Off if it took place on the moon. For some reason, the contrast between these two events turned the sports news cycle into a referendum on the intensity of the NBA all-star game and the quality of participation from the sport’s superstars, instead of a whole-hearted celebration of amazing end-to-end hockey.

“It was so confusing. Why were we talking about LeBron’s decision not to suit up and the lack of defense in the All-Star game when we could be talking about the Tkachuk brothers dropping the gloves like a scene out of Slapshot?”

“The bigger problem with all these hot takes, though, is that they don’t actually solve the problems that the talking heads were talking their heads off about,” Brady continued. “You want the greatest athletes in the world to go out and play their hearts out in an exhibition game, as if it’s a real game, but you haven’t asked the most important question: what are the players actually playing for, and is there enough to make going hard worth the risk?”

Brady is right. It was unfair to compare an event that has been dying for years in the NBA All-Star Game with this shiny new international tournament from the NHL. The NBA has an All-Star Game problem. The NHL found something that works, at least for one year, and they deserve credit for that.

And while Brady did a great job of presenting his argument, he missed the fact that this is how the talking heads talk their heads off. First Take spending two hours glorifying the NHL is not nearly as captivating or engagement-generating as pitting the league against the NBA. Talking about the NHL attracts NHL fans. Talking about the NHL vs the NBA attracts two bases of fans and haters. So yes, Brady is right, but maybe he’s just getting introduced to the nature of sports entertainment.