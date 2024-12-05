A NHL on TNT blackout graphic. (Jeff Agrest on X.)

An oft-thorny issue with national broadcasts is when they’re blacked out locally in favor of a team’s local broadcast. This takes on extra dimensions when there’s a significant carriage dispute or lack of carriage for the network carrying the local broadcasts. And this happened in a particularly strange way with the Boston Bruins-Chicago Blackhawks game Wednesday night.

That game is being nationally broadcast on TNT. But there’s been conflicting information this week on whether that national feed would be blacked out in Chicago to promote the new Chicago Sports Network local feed, significant considering CSN’s carriage issues. Jeff Agrest of The Chicago Sun-Times wrote Wednesday night that programming schedules indicated no blackout Monday, TNT indicated a blackout Tuesday, the team said no blackout Wednesday, and then the game went from shown to blacked out on TNT on at least some providers partway through:

TO RECAP

Mon: I said #Blackhawks game tonight would coexist on TNT & CHSN based on programming info. Tried confirming with TNT …

Tue: … who told me the game would be blacked out on TNT in Chicago market.

Wed: Hawks say game WILL air on TNT. Halfway thru 1st period, it's off. — Jeff Agrest #🟦 (@JeffAgrest) December 5, 2024

However, the social media conversation in response to Agrest and others indicates that while this is prevalent across several providers (and even started before the game on some providers), it’s not universal:

Right after the Bruins tie the game @NHL_On_TNT pulls the plug on the #Blackhawks game Awkward timing eh? pic.twitter.com/RZrey6x2zo — Tab Bamford (@The1Tab) December 5, 2024

Not working on xfinity. Disappointed is an understatement. They are making it extremely difficulty to root for this team — Nick Pappas (@npappy88) December 5, 2024

@awfulannouncing As soon as the Bruins scored this is what happened to the @NHL_On_TNT broadcast in Chicago pic.twitter.com/HdOBPnzj7O — Steve (@ChiTownSports) December 5, 2024

I tried on TNT via YouTubeTV and it was immediately blacked out. Seeing some people on reddit say it cut off partway through the 1st, though, so it seems different folks may have had different experiences. https://t.co/U1z24iq4gV — steveWSOP (@stevewsop) December 5, 2024

In Gary, right after boston goal pic.twitter.com/7grpIKao3e — RegionRev_GaryIN 🇸🇰 (@GaryMillrat) December 5, 2024

I’m still watching TNT and CHSN on Astound. — Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) December 5, 2024

This seems to be isolated to YouTube TV. It’s working just fine for Hulu and I’m in the Chicago area. — Andrew Quinn (@AJQuinn82) December 5, 2024

There are any number of things that could be at play here. Blacking out national feeds in favor of local ones can be a complicated process, one often differing at least slightly by providers (which explains some of the responses above). And it’s not immune to technical glitches; in 2020, we notably saw some Los Angeles Lakers games on ESPN blacked out in the Bay Area, outside their local broadcast territory, due to a zip code database error.

But this particular local blackout comes with some specific issues thanks to the newly-launched and only-partly-carried status of Chicago Sports Network. That network was officially announced in June (following a lot of rumors and reporting), then officially launched in October (albeit with some technical glitches). But its carriage is far from widespread; while CSN had deals with several providers at launch, added Fubo afterwards, and added a direct-to-consumer streaming option last month, they particularly still don’t have a deal with Comcast (No. 2 nationally amongst MVPD subscribers behind only Charter, with 12.8 million estimated as of Q3 this year, and particularly big in Chicago) despite even offering a reduction in per-subscriber fee, and still don’t have deals with some other providers. So there’s certainly a notable group of people who could watch this when it was on TNT and not blacked out, and the sudden blackout was a negative for them.

