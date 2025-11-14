Screengrab via YouTube

Before Jason and Travis Kelce were the top sports podcast hosts in the country and crossover stars in the world of pop culture, they were both great NFL players. Now Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are going to look to do the same in the NHL world.

It’s funny to look back at January 2023 when Travis and Jason Kelce faced off in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs and Eagles respectively and their media career was something that was a mere possibility over the horizon. Given where we are in 2025, neither brother probably could have ever predicted how far they could go. Of course, having Taylor Swift as part of the party as the world’s biggest pop star probably helps out as well.

The Tkachuk brothers are partnering with Wave Sports & Entertainment, the same company that produces New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce and other athlete podcasts, to launch the Wingmen podcast.

New episodes will debut on Thursdays and happen weekly. The brothers just posted their first full episode this week talking about their time with Team USA, NHL rule changes, and more.

The Tkachuk brothers may not have the wider starpower of the Kelces, but they are starting to build some momentum as crossover stars. After the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Matthew appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

And much like the Kelces, they’re known in the hockey world as having big personalities, but also having the play to back it up. Matthew is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers and a two-time NHL All-Star. Brady is a four-time NHL All-Star with the Ottawa Senators.

Both Tkachuk brothers are happily married though, so there’s not going to be any podcast stories about one of them becoming enchanted with Sabrina Carpenter that will help launch them into pop culture superstardom. They’re just going to have to do it the old fashioned way.