On Friday, the NHL released a brief statement saying that the league “condemns the insensitive and insulting comment” made by Mike Milbury during Thursday night’s Islanders-Capitals game.

A statement from the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/YCOTcoaK5l — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 21, 2020

Milbury made his comment near the end of the game on Thursday night. When talking about the NHL’s bubble and the focus players have on playing games, Milbury said, “it’s the perfect place. Not even any woman here to distract you.”

(apologies for the quality of the video)

NBC said they were “disappointed” with Milbury’s comments and addressed it with him.

Milbury apologized for what he said, claiming he was “trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far.”

NBC Sports says, “We’re disappointed about Mike’s insensitive comment and have addressed it with him.” Mike Milbury’s apology: https://t.co/zPYRomkHeh pic.twitter.com/vYHlcUn7Fl — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) August 21, 2020

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported that he heard Milbury wouldn’t be part of NBC’s coverage of Friday night’s Game 6 matchup between the Flyers and Canadiens.

I had heard that Mike Milbury is not going to be part of the Flyers/Habs broadcast tonight, before this was sent out by the League. I think this seals it. https://t.co/cbOtxGBWLe — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 21, 2020

This isn’t even close to the first time that Milbury has gotten hockey fans riled up. Early in 2016, a petition to have Milbury removed from NBC’s NHL coverage attracted nearly 20,000 signatures. Later that year, his comments on hits and concussions received scorn across the hockey universe, even from other broadcasters. He upset Red Wings fans by calling Joe Louis Arena a dump, and received widespread ire from Predators fans in Nashville during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Hell, this isn’t even the first time over the last week Milbury has gotten under the sin of hockey fans: his comments about Tuukka Rask opting out of the rest of the season also were roundly criticized.

You know the NHL playoffs are back in full swing when Mike Milbury is saying dumb shit. No one should be all that surprised that Milbury’s comment immediately backfired on him. At this point, it’s par for the course. If anything, I’m shocked that it took until mid-August for Milbury to piss hockey fans off.