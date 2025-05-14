Credit: Scripps Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ditching its regional sports network for a local over-the-air affiliate.

On Wednesday, the Lightning announced that its local broadcasts would leave the FanDuel Sports Network Sun cable channel in favor of Tampa’s Scripps-owned ABC affiliate WFTS. The affiliate will launch a new full-power local station, WXPX, branded as “The Spot – Tampa Bay 66,” which will serve as the new broadcast home for the Lightning.

Per the announcement, “Scripps is in discussions with cable and satellite distributors to ensure Lightning games on The Spot will be available on cable, satellite as well as over-the-air television.”

As is typically the strategy with teams ditching regional sports networks for local affiliates, the Lightning will also introduce a new direct-to-consumer platform where in-market fans can access games outside of traditional linear television.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the best teams in the NHL, and Bolts fans deserve easy access to all their games via cable, satellite, free over-the-air and streaming,” Scripps Sports president Brian Lawlor said in a release. “The complement of broadcast television and streaming guarantees that fans can follow the games from their living room or wherever they are in their busy lives.”

The Lightning will be the fourth NHL team to join Scripps Sports in taking local broadcasts over-the-air. The other three are the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, and Utah Mammoth.

Wednesday’s announcement bucks the NBA’s trend of teams sticking with FanDuel Sports Network for next season. On Tuesday, it was reported that FanDuel Sports Network would retain rights to all 13 of its NBA franchises.