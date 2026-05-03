Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images; via Reuters Connect

The NHL revealed the start times and television networks for second-round games in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night.

One Eastern Conference series matchup will be determined on Sunday when the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning play Game 7 of their first-round series. The winner of that series will face the Buffalo Sabres in the second round.

In other Eastern Conference action, the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers began the NHL’s second-round action on Saturday night, right when the league released the full second-round schedule.

As for the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche will take on the Minnesota Wild, and the Vegas Golden Knights will face off vs. the Anaheim Ducks.

The games will be shown on ESPN and ABC, as well as TNT Sports (TNT and truTV, while also being available on nHBO Max).

Here’s a look at the TV schedule (all times are Eastern; an asterisk* indicates “if necessary” for the best-of-seven series; you can see more schedule details, including Canadian TV information, here):

Eastern Conference

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Game 1: Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m.; ABC

Game 2: Monday, May 4, 7 p.m.; ESPN

Game 3: Thursday, May 7, 8 p.m.; TNT, truTV

Game 4: Saturday, May 9, 6 p.m.; TNT, truTV

*Game 5: Monday, May 11, TBD; ESPN

*Game 6: Wednesday, May 13, TBD; TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Saturday, May 16, TBD; TNT, truTV

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens/Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m.; TNT, truTV

Game 2: Friday, May 8, 7 p.m.; TNT, truTV

Game 3: Sunday, May 10, 7 p.m.; ESPN

Game 4: Tuesday, May 12, TBD; ESPN

*Game 5: Thursday, May 14, TBD, TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Saturday, May 16, TBD; ABC or ESPN

*Game 7: Monday, May 18, TBD; ESPN

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

Game 1: Sunday, May 3, 9 p.m.; TNT, truTV

Game 2: Tuesday, May 5, 8 p.m.; ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m.; TNT, truTV

Game 4: Monday, May 11, 10:30 p.m.; TBD, ESPN

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 13, TBD; TNT, truTV

*Game 6: Friday, May 15, TBD; ESPN

*Game 7: Sunday, May 17, TBD; TNT, truTV

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Game 1: Monday, May 4, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m.; TNT, truTV

Game 3: Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m.; TNT, truTV

Game 4: Sunday, May 10, 9:30 p.m.; ESPN

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 12, TBD; ESPN

*Game 6: Thursday, May 14, TBD; TNT, truTV

*Game 7: Saturday, May 16, TBD; ABC or ESPN