Credit: WRTV

Technical difficulties during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes led to either the best or worst possible sports viewing experience, depending on how you feel about listening to the announcers.

A bizarre situation played out as the ABC broadcast began at 8 p.m. ET where only viewers watching on WRTV in Indianapolis had no audio of the ESPN broadcasters, only the ambient sound that came from the arena. When the broadcast came on the air, it was just the theme music playing with people in the Hoosier State capital unable to hear Steve Levy or anyone else on the ABC broadcast.

The issues carried over into the main broadcast with Sean McDonough and Ray Ferraro also muted. So when Nikolaj Ehlers scored just 25 seconds into Game 1, all that people watching at home could hear was the insane crowd pop from the fans in attendance in Raleigh.

NHL fans in Indianapolis have no broadcaster audio for Game 1 of the Stanely Cup Final. Here’s how the first goal sounded on WRTV with only the in-arena sound. pic.twitter.com/dqP4QDuT52 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 3, 2026

Audio was quickly restored early in the first period. But not before fans on social media wondered whether or not watching a big game with purely the sound of the crowd is the way forward for all sports telecasts.

I would pay to get this experience. https://t.co/gKE1881xC0 — Chase Prevatte (@ChasePre5) June 3, 2026

Are we just supposed to pretend this isn’t better than the normal broadcast? https://t.co/vWmJeX8wUm — J.J. (@JJwith2Jays) June 3, 2026

This is how all sports games should be heard https://t.co/L7VMISsAdW — Matthew (WE GOT MYLES GARRETT!!!) (@compSciMatt) June 3, 2026

To this point, no fans in other markets have voiced any concerns about their audio being cut out for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, so it’s really strange that it would only affect viewers watching the game in Indianapolis. For those of you that love to hear the announcers, it’s a good thing that audio was restored so quickly. But for fans who might enjoy a more natural experience, maybe a pure in-arena feed might be something for networks to consider for big games in the future.