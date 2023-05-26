The Panthers still don't know who they'll face in the Stanley Cup Finals, but they do know when the games will be -- kind of.
The NHL’s Western Conference Finals did not end on Thursday night. Trailing 3-0, the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime, forcing a Game 5. So, the Florida Panthers will have to wait one more game to find out who they’re facing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

That also means that hockey fans everywhere will have to wait until Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night to know what the Stanley Cup Finals schedule will look like.

Shortly after Thursday’s game concluded, two different schedules were released on NHL.com.

If the Golden Knights win Game 5:

  • Game 1: Wednesday, May 31 at Vegas
  • Game 2: Saturday, June 3 at Vegas
  • Game 3: Monday, June 5 at Florida
  • Game 4: Thursday, June 8 at Florida
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, June 10 at Vegas
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 13 at Florida
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Friday, June 16. at Vegas

If the Western Conference Finals goes to Game 6 or 7:

  • Game 1: Saturday, June 3 at Vegas/Dallas
  • Game 2: Monday, June 5 at Vegas/Dallas
  • Game 3: Thursday, June 8 at Florida
  • Game 4: Saturday, June 10 at Florida
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 13 at Vegas/Dallas
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 16 at Florida
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 19 at Vegas/Dallas

In either scenario, every game would start at 8 p.m. ET.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals will be at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27 on ABC in Vegas. If necessary, Dallas would host Game 6 on Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. And if the series gets to a Game 7, the Knights would host that on Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

