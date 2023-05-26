The NHL’s Western Conference Finals did not end on Thursday night. Trailing 3-0, the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime, forcing a Game 5. So, the Florida Panthers will have to wait one more game to find out who they’re facing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

That also means that hockey fans everywhere will have to wait until Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night to know what the Stanley Cup Finals schedule will look like.

Shortly after Thursday’s game concluded, two different schedules were released on NHL.com.

If the Golden Knights win Game 5:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 31 at Vegas

Game 2: Saturday, June 3 at Vegas

Game 3: Monday, June 5 at Florida

Game 4: Thursday, June 8 at Florida

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, June 10 at Vegas

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 13 at Florida

Game 7 (if necessary): Friday, June 16. at Vegas

If the Western Conference Finals goes to Game 6 or 7:

Game 1: Saturday, June 3 at Vegas/Dallas

Game 2: Monday, June 5 at Vegas/Dallas

Game 3: Thursday, June 8 at Florida

Game 4: Saturday, June 10 at Florida

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 13 at Vegas/Dallas

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 16 at Florida

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 19 at Vegas/Dallas

In either scenario, every game would start at 8 p.m. ET.

The Stanley Cup Finals will start on May 31 if the Golden Knights win Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and June 3 if the series goes to Game 6 or 7. pic.twitter.com/67ILDtCqr8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 26, 2023

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals will be at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27 on ABC in Vegas. If necessary, Dallas would host Game 6 on Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. And if the series gets to a Game 7, the Knights would host that on Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

[NHL.com]